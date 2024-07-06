PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,108 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,551,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 512,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 431,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after buying an additional 124,661 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

