Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,218.00

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,218 ($15.41) and last traded at GBX 1,207 ($15.27), with a volume of 2201487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,207 ($15.27).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.38) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.66) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,372.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,004.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 902.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 6,274.51%.

In other Britvic news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.87), for a total transaction of £137,791.92 ($174,287.78). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48 shares of company stock valued at $44,492. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

