Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 25%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 152,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 53,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Anemoi International Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.68.
Anemoi International Company Profile
Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
