Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 25%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 152,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 53,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.68.

Anemoi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anemoi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anemoi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.