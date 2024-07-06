Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 11,596,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,646% from the average session volume of 664,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Further Reading

