Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Trading Up 11%

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report) rose 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 117,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,602,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Armadale Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.