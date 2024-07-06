Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $650.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 646 ($8.17), with a volume of 187331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.07).

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £529.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,671.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 590 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 537.22.

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,846.15%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Further Reading

