W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.40 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67.40 ($0.85). Approximately 65,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 168,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £471.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1,166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39.

About W.A.G payment solutions

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

