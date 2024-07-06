Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 2.2%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 3,786,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,422,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.24.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

