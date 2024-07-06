Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $418.00

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 418 ($5.29), with a volume of 392848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.21).

Asia Dragon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 400.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.12. The firm has a market cap of £667.61 million, a P/E ratio of -466.29 and a beta of 0.55.

About Asia Dragon

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

