Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 14%

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) fell 14% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 99,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,504,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.38.

About Botswana Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.