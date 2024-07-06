Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.08. Bravo Multinational shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 20,010 shares changing hands.

Bravo Multinational Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bravo Multinational, Inc focuses on business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. It plans to offer solutions in the digital content landscape. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.