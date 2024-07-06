Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Up 20.7%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 971,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 496,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC cut shares of Victoria Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$54.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

