Diversified Trust Co Invests $228,000 in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $292,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS opened at $14.12 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

