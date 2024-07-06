Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $158.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.60. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

