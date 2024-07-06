Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYMU opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

