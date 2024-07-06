410 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $595.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.96 and a 200-day moving average of $519.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $597.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

