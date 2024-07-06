Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,713 Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCRI. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.7 %

MCRI opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

