Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.