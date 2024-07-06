Diversified Trust Co Takes $221,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $108.59 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

