Diversified Trust Co Has $211,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after buying an additional 140,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,596,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.