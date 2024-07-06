Diversified Trust Co Takes $175,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,568.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2,299.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 418,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 400,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,712,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on NWBI

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,433 shares of company stock valued at $59,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.