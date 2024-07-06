Diversified Trust Co Invests $214,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,032.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $3,830,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $3,102,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $30.87 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

