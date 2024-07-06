Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 651,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.