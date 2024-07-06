PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

