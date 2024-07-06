PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCP stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
