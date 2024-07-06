PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.