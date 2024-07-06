Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Cornell University acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Janet M. Coletti bought 1,000 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of TMP opened at $46.27 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.29 million, a P/E ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 519.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMP has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

