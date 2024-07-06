PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 2,562.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,420,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,026 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $86.12.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

