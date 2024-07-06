FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.0 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

