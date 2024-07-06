PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ACNB were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $278.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.62.

ACNB Increases Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACNB

ACNB Profile

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.