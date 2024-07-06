PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 228,365 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $479.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

