PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 83,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Stock Down 1.2 %

KMPR stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

