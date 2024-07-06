First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $83.59 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $388.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4134 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

