Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

