PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,796 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Stock Down 3.5 %

VIPS opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.