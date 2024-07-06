PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,166 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,681,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 443,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 220,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

