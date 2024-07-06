PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $103,000 in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,917.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 104,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

UPRO opened at $81.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $81.31.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

