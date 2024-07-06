Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Baugh & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Baugh & Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 10.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

MSFT opened at $467.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.75 and a 200 day moving average of $412.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

