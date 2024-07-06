Courage Miller Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Apple by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 15,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $226.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $226.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

