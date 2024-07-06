Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETX. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETX opened at $18.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.0782 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

