Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 439,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 933,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TSI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $4.87.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

