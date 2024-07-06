Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,033 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 221,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

