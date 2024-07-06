Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $2.71 on Friday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $16.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 3.03% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

