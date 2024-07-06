OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

