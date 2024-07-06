PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

