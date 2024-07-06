PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 2,940.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.62. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

