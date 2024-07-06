PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $6,331,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,794,000 after buying an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $2,915,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.