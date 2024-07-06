Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,150,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,238,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 4.1 %

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

TWO opened at $12.60 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jonestrading started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.