PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $115,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

AR stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.05 and a beta of 3.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

