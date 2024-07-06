PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,253 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 577.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $46.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.