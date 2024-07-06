PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $116,000 Investment in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.53.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

